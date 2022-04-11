Brokerages Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Price Target at C$43.10

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIF. Scotiabank cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LIF opened at C$40.37 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$33.33 and a 52-week high of C$51.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.20.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.3931795 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 101.11%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

