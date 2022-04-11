-$0.73 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

