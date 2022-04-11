JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$159.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.90.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

