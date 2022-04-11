Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $56.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.64 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

