Brokerages Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.02. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

WTTR opened at $8.67 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $937.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

