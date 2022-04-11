Brokerages Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.48.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

