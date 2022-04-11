Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $200.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

