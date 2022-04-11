Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $116,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

