Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $175,624,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $90,659,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $84,921,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $60,539,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $47,871,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $133.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $137.72.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.73.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

