Insider Buying: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,912,019.88 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Braze (Get Rating)
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braze (BRZE)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.