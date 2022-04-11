Insider Buying: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,912,019.88 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.