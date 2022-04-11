State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,084 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 179.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NVT stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

