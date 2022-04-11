State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $209,569,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 172,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 127,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $51.76 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.