Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Sells $350,550.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BPMC opened at $69.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.