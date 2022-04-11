Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $34,812.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $34,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84.

MSP opened at $28.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Datto by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Datto by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.