EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 615.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,105 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

