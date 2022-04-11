Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.63.

CALA stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 417,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

