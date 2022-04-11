Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,697,000 after purchasing an additional 640,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 7,460,853 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,062,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 230,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 72,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

