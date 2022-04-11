Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $52.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.06.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,409,000 after acquiring an additional 110,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.