Stifel Nicolaus Raises NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $23.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

