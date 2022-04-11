PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

