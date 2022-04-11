Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 6,604 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,011,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $330.58 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.93.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

