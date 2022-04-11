Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 271,198 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94.

