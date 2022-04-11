Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,034 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 38.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 52.53. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

