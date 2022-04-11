Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Match Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 63,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $100.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

