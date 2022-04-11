Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,027 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $344,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

