1,339 Shares in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

PEZ opened at $73.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

