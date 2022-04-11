Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.72). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $2.97 on Friday. Atreca has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 2,130.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 262,234 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 1,252.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 166,260 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atreca by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 118,716 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.