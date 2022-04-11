Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($2.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 868.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 87,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,860,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

