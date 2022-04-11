Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $42.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $55,242,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

