Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.39.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 579,601 shares of company stock worth $52,122,086. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.