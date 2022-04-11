Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 246,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

