Analyzing Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36% Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Joby Aviation and Signature Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 102.40%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Summary

Signature Aviation beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Signature Aviation (Get Rating)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.