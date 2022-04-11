Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMO. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $321,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

