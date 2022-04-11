State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $164.77 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.79.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

