Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) vs. WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Head to Head Review

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Esports Technologies and WOWI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.08%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than WOWI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Technologies and WOWI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $170,000.00 492.79 -$15.20 million N/A N/A WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Esports Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WOWI Company Profile (Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

