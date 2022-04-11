Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Unum Group worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

