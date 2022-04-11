Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCV opened at $68.92 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.