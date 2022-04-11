Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 65,670 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

