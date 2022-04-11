Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.89.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

