Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

THR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 321,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

