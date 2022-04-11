Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $258.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.73.

UNP stock opened at $241.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.46. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

