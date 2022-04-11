International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Citigroup

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in International Paper by 65.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 30.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in International Paper by 23.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

