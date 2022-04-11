International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Citigroup

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.64.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.70 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.