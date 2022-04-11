Citigroup Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $26.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.72.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,072,000 after buying an additional 379,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,418,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

