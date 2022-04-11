First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $194.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $188.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $158.13 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $153.84 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

