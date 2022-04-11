Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $62,500.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $99.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.68.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 350,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 75,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

