Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) COO Sells $112,320.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $65.05 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $71.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.62. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $197,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

