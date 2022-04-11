Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($21.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.28) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.43) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,662.14 ($21.80).

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,031.40 ($13.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,296.09. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 963.50 ($12.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.97). The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92.

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.43) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,278.69). Also, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.33) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($30,662.30).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

