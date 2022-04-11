Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.29.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $90.97 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

