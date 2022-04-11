Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Sells $207,519.65 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $42.69.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

